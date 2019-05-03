April 15, 1941 – Jan. 4, 2019

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Ethel M. Parker died Jan. 4, 2019, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, Fla. She was 77.

She was born April 15, 1941, at Elizabeth City, Colo.

She married Phillip Larry Parker June 6, 1959. He preceded her in death.

She worked in the Lawrence school system as a cook and baker; as a baker at The University of Kansas dining services; and cook/manager at East Heights Elementary School at Lawrence. Her specialty “granny’s cinnamon rolls” were loved by all. She delighted in making outfits for her daughters and granddaughters. Of her many sewing creations, she truly enjoyed making bunnies with dresses. She thoroughly loved going on cruises with her husband, Larry, children and grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Darrell Eugene Puterbaugh and Helen Ruth Paxton Puterbaugh Dorr; two sisters, Rosella Faye Puterbaugh and Martha Darlene Puterbaugh Morris; and a brother, Lester Laverne Puterbaugh.

She is survived by four children, Penny Schwagerl and husband, Robert, Palmyra, Va., Pam Westbrook and husband, Larry, North Chesterfield, Va.; Kimball Parker and wife, Laura, Rotonda West, Fla., and Tim Parker and wife, Carrie, Concordia; nine grandchildren, Courtney Oates, Nathan Parker, Matthew Parker, Jennifer Skarbek, Larry Todd Westbrook, Samantha Parker, Mackenzie Parker, Megan Schwagerl and Sarah Schwagerl; five great grandchildren, Micah Parker, David Parker, Madison Oates, Teagan Skarbek and Jonathan Parker.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Osage American Cemetery, Osage City.