Ethel Ruth Watson

Sept. 15, 1917 – April 6, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Ethel Ruth Jackson Watson died Friday, April 6, 2018, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. She was 100.

She was born Sept. 15, 1917, at Emporia, the daughter of Lee and Ethel Jacob Jackson. She graduated from Reading High School.

She married Robert O. Watson March 24, 1940, at Osage City. He preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 1980.

She was a life long homemaker and mother.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, James Chris Watson and Charles Ernest Watson; a sister, Elva Griffith; and two brothers, Emmitt Jackson and Chris Jackson.

She will be forever remembered by two daughters, Sharon Stromgren and husband, Dale, Osage City, and Regina Henry and husband, Hal, DeSoto, Texas; two sons, John Watson and wife, DeAnn, Osage City, and Richard Watson and wife, Linda, Charrolton, Texas; 14grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be11 a.m. Tuesday, April 10 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Burial will follow at Osage City Cemetery. Family will receive friends an hour before service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Osage Nursing Activity Fund and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66856.

