Dec. 1, 1918 – June 2, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Eugene Robinson died Friday, June 2, 2017, at Vintage Park, Osage City. He was 98.

He was born Dec. 1, 1918, at Burlingame, the son of Fitzhugh and Lucille Griffin Robinson.

Gene, as he was known to all, grew up in Burlingame, lived many years in the Kansas City area before retiring to Holiday Cove on Pomona Lake. He had been at Vintage Park in Osage City for the last several years.

He served with the U.S. Army in the 28th Division during World War II in Europe. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad as a brakeman and conductor for 38 years.

He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge #18 of Ottawa, a life member of the VFW in Ottawa and the American Legion Post No. 125 in Lyndon. He was a member of Vassar United Methodist Church and a founding member of the Vassar Polecats bluegrass music group.

He married Lucile Pantle June 29, 1940, at Strong City. She preceded him in death on Aug. 28, 1999. He then married Helen Gerdes on July 3, 2003. She preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 2007.

He was also preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Gaylord and Dian Robinson.

He is survived by a son, Keith Robinson and wife, Terry, Paola; a stepdaughter, Carole Newell, Topeka; a stepson, Wayne Gerdes, Topeka; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. June 7 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Inurnment will be at Vassar Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to service time at the chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vassar United Methodist Church, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS. 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.