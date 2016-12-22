April 8, 1921 – Dec. 18, 2016

OSAGE CITY—Evea L. Protheroe died Dec. 18, 2016, at Osage City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 95.

She was born April 8, 1921, in the community of Peterton, just north of Osage City, the daughter of John L. and Edith B. John Keller.

She graduated from Osage City High School with the class of 1939. She received a scholarship from the College of Emporia but was unable to accept it.

As a young woman, she worked as a cashier at the Dickinson Theater, Osage City. She also worked at Pat’s Bakery and as a secretary for Leo Johnson.

She married Glynn Protheroe Feb. 13, 1943, at Reading. He preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 1994.

Shortly after their marriage, Evea and Glynn moved to Reading and began their family. Over the course of 40 years, her and her family delivered the Topeka Capital Journal throughout the area. She was also the local “Avon Lady” for 20 years.

She moved to Horizon Plaza in late June of 2011.

Besides her husband, she was preceded by a sister, Delores Rowe; and a brother John George Keller.

She will live on in the hearts of a daughter, Ellen Hayes, Fort Worth, Texas; three sons, Robert “Bob” Protheroe, Emporia, Lowell Protheroe, Lenexa, and Darryl Protheroe, Lebo; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and dear friends.

A celebration of her life will be 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, Lebo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Cremation will follow services with a private inurnment in Arvonia Cemetery.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Reading United Methodist Church and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.