Died – March 30, 2019

HARVEYVILLE — Evelyn F. Musick died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her rural Harveyville home. She was 75.

Graveside inurnment will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 5 atHarveyville Cemetery with a visitation following the service at Harveyville United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eskridge Friendly Farmers 4-H Club and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, KS 66536.

