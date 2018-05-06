Dec. 28, 1938 – June 4, 2018

TOPEKA — Faye Barnwell, Topeka, died Monday, June 4, 2018, at Plaza West. She was 79.

She was born Dec. 28, 1938, the daughter of Hubert Austin and Beatrice Rebecca McClure Thornburgh. She was a homemaker.

She married James E. "Jim" Barnwell July 20, 1964, at Crossville, Tenn. He preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 1999.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, a sister and a niece.

She is survived by three sons, Austin Barnwell and wife, Cindy, Topeka, Craig Barnwell, Emporia, and Bryan Barnwell and wife, Beverly, South Carolina; two daughters, Alice Polson and husband, Eddie, Crossville, Tenn., and Janell Hill and husband, Billy, Carbondale; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Cheryl Thornburgh and Marilyn Stults.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. The family will greet friends and relatives from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church. After the service and burial a light meal will be provided by Austin and Janell at 103 S. Kansas Ave., Carbondale.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.