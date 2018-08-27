Fern Rich

By Rosie Blacketer on Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:19

April 24, 1923 – Aug. 15, 2018

TROUTVILLE, Va. — Fern E. Rich, Overbrook, died Aug. 15, 2018. She was 95.

Memorial service will be Sept 28 at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church, Troutville, Va.

