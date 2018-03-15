Feb. 9, 1948 – March 8, 2018

HENDERSON, Texas — Floyd David Drown, known by his family and friends as Dave, heard the voice of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 8, 2018, and passed from this life to his eternal home. He was 70.

He was born Feb. 9, 1948, at Mountain Home, Ark., the son of Floyd Drown and Rosie Dillard. The family later moved to Overbrook, where he attended high school and graduated in 1966.

During his high school years he and some buddies started a band called “The Fury’s.” He was the drummer for the band, which became very popular and played at school and community events. Later in life, the band would get back together for class reunions. The last time he played with “The Fury’s” was at the May 2016 Alumni Banquet at Scranton.

His senior year of high school would bring many changes to his life. The first was when he and a good friend joined the Navy Reserves. The next very important milestone was when he met Sondra Herrmann, who would soon become the love of his life, but first he had to fulfill his duty to his country.

While in the Navy Reserves, he was called up to help after a tornado devastated the city of Topeka, in the summer of 1966. Then he went to boot camp and by September 1966, was on active duty serving in the Caribbean and the Western Pacific from 1966 until September 1968. He was a Seaman with the deck division of the Guided Missile Frigate USS Biddle. During his tour of duty he served five months in the Brown Water Navy in Vietnam. After his service in the Navy, he was quoted in a newspaper article with saying, “I’ve a much better outlook on life. I’ve learned more of its realities.”

He married Sondra Herrmann Dec. 21, 1968, at Scranton, after returning from the Navy. As a young married man, he worked at several different jobs until he got a job as a maintenance man for the City of Scranton. In 1979, he became the head of building, grounds and maintenance for Santa Fe Trails School District 434 and worked there for 25 years. After that, he would go on to work for French Service Company until he retired at age 62.

Some of his hobbies included hunting, gardening and tinkering with different projects. He believed in working hard and also taught his sons this same work ethic. He encouraged and taught Marc and Chad how to work on their own cars, which he helped them to build and restore. Car restoration was one of his passions and his prized project was a 1957 Chevy that he bought in 1992. It took four years to completely restore the ’57 that would go on to win numerous awards at car shows across the country. During this time, he and Sondra met other car enthusiast, who became life long friends.

Dave and Sondra would spend 49 years together. During those years they raised their two sons, Marc and Chad; owned two businesses, Chad’s RC World and Good News Transport; and enjoyed traveling together. After retiring they moved to Texas.

Dave never met a stranger, which was even more evident after he became a Christian in 1977. His passion to share the Gospel and to disciple men grew along with his faith. His love for music found a new place of service, as both he and Sondra participated in several church praise bands.

This life does not promise clear sailing, and Dave knew this very well, especially the last years of his life when he held tightly to verses like, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness” (2 Corinthians 12:9) and “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15:57)

He was a man of his word, who trusted in God’s Word to guide his life. “He has told you, O man, what is good and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God.” (Micah 6:8)

He was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Drown; a brother, Rodger Maichael Drown; and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Sondra; two sons Marc Drown and wife, Tara, and Chad Drown, Henderson, Texas; a brother, Dan Drown and wife, Denise, Overland Park, Kansas; a stepsister Keri Dale-Luttjohann, Overland Park; three grandchildren, Shelby Gibbens, Angela Drown and Dakota Drown; and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be 3 p.m. Friday, May 25 at Cross Road Community Church, Scranton. Graveside services will follow at Scranton Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight, Inc., Attn: Diane Gresse, 175 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield, Ohio 45505, or via their website at www.honorflight.org; or Show-Me Christian Youth Home, 24302 Mahin Road, P. O. Box 6, La Monte, MO 65337, or via their website at www.showmehelpingkids.com.