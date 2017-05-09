March 11, 1931 – Sept. 1, 2017

Topeka — Frances Anna Sloop, Lyndon, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. She was 86.

She was born March 11, 1931, at Concordia, Mo., the daughter of John and Anna Heins Borgelt. She lived in Kansas City, Mo., before moving to the Lyndon community in 1954.

She graduated from East High School in Kansas City, Mo. She was a secretary, homemaker and co-owner of Sloop Farms and Vermeer Baler Business. She was a member of Lyndon United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, a treasurer and a member of the U.M.W. She had been a 4-H leader, member of E.H.U. and served on the Olivet Election Board.

She married Don Sloop March 13, 1954, at Kansas City, Mo. He survives.

She was preceded in death by a son, Scott Sloop; a brother, Clark Borgelt; and a son-in-law, Clifford Alexander.

Besides her husband of 63 years, she is survived by a son, David Sloop and wife, Carla, Lyndon; five daughters, Diane Alexander. Topeka, Sandra Silver and husband, Mark, Pulaski, Tenn., Lynda Farwell and husband, Robert, Lyndon, Leeanna Remmert and husband, Jerry, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Susan Baayoun and husband Assem, Wichita; a brother, Roger Borgelt and wife, Cindy, Austin, Texas; a sister-in-law, Barbara Borgelt; two sisters, Evelyn Borgelt and LaVerne Riedi and husband, Gus, all of Overland Park; 20 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 5 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Melvern Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon United Methodist Church or American Heart Association and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.