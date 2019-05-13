Sept. 3, 1933 – May 11, 2019

WAKARUSA — Frank Noble Garrett, Wakarusa, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 85.

He was born Sept. 3, 1933, at Wakarusa, son of Noble Glenn and Junia Geneive Perry Garrett. He was seventh of nine children born on the farm.

He married Neva L. Warkentine, May 23, 1954, at Auburn. She preceded him in death.

Together, Frank and Neva traveled to many places while Frank was serving in U.S. Air Force. In 1965, they returned to the “home place” where he lived until his death. He was a distributor for Conoco Oil Company for many years. He delivered fuel to many farmer customers and considered all of them his friends.

His love for his family and community was always evident. After raising their two children, Frank and Neva hosted many foreign exchange students. He was always looking for someone to help him with one more load of hay bales.

Besides his wife of 63 years, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Glenn, Rex, Floyd “Buster”, Max and Gerald; a sister, Elsie June Tucker; two brother-in-laws, Ivan Robinson and James Warkentine; and two sister-in-laws, Joyce Robinson and Carolyn Warkentine.

He is survived by two sisters, Esther Gene Krill and Delora Amy Blanck; two sister-in-laws, Pam McLucas and husband, Tom and Gayla Surovik and husband, Gary; two children, Brian Garrett and Lisa Charlson and husband, Gary; five grandchildren, Matt Garrett, Kathleen Moser and husband, Ben, Luke Garrett, John Garrett and Garrett Charlson.

A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Wakarusa Presbyterian Church, Wakarusa. Burial will follow at Shawnee Center Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 17, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wakarusa Presbyterian Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.