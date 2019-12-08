Jan. 24, 1959 – Aug. 6, 2019

TOPEKA — Franklin Jay Stokes, Scranton, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Topeka. He was 60.

He known as Frankie and was born Jan. 24, 1959, at Topeka, the son of Bill and Kathleen Stokes. He grew up in multiple towns across the state of Kansas, and settled in Scranton.

He was the oldest of three boys and graduated from Santa Fe Trail in 1977. A short time after graduating high school he bought his first semi and started his lifelong career of an over the road trucker.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Stokes; his father, Bill Stokes; two uncles, Roy and Ray Klenk; an aunt, Wanda Klenk; and a brother, Johnny Stokes.

He is survived by two brothers, David and Thomas Stokes, both of Scranton; five nieces and nephews, David Stokes Jr. and wife, Tina, Missouri, Starla Hickman and husband, AJ, Kansas, Brett Stokes, Kansas, Ashley Kyle and husband, Mitchell, North Carolina, and Shelby Moxley and husband, Chris, North Carolina; and 16 great-nieces and nephews, Brianna, Trinity, Ashton, Emma, Hunter, Alexis, Aiden, Kaylee, Brant, Wesley, Parker, Adeline, Elsie, Emberly, Avery, and Ava.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Crossroads Community Church, Scranton.