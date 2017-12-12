Dec. 21, 1954 – Dec. 9, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Fred Tucker, Osage City, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at his home in Osage City. He was 62.

He was born Dec. 21, 1954, at Murfreesboro, Tenn., the son of Johnnie and Dorothy Davis Tucker.

He lived in Osage City for many years and he worked mowing lawns around town. He enjoyed watching the Royals and Chiefs and playing Bingo.

He was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie on Feb. 4, 2005.

He is survived by his Mom, Dorothy; two brothers, Ronald Tucker and wife, Zona and Michael Tucker, all of Osage City; two nieces, Karen Willcut and husband, Darrell, Richmond, and Bobbie Jo Huntzinger and husband, Michael, Towanda; and two great-nieces, Aryanna Smith and Olivia Huntzinger.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fred Tucker Memorial Fund and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.