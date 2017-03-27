Gary Lee Wilhite

July 3, 1939 – Feb. 7, 2017

READING — Gary Lee Wilhite died Feb. 7, 2017, at his Reading home. He was 77.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 to 4 p.m. April 8 at Reading Community Center, Reading.

