TOPEKA — George Hokanson, Osage City, died Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 67,

He was born Feb. 6, 1951, at Osage City, the son of Clarence and Freda Allison Hokanson. He grew up in Osage City and also lived in Dodge City and Hays before returning to Osage City several years ago.

He worked most of his life as a truck driver. He was a member of the Free Tomorrow Motorcycle Club, Hays.

He married Ivy Reed Oct. 31, 1980, at Hays. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Freda; and a sister, Lorene Green.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Dustin Hokanson and wife, Jennifer, Osage City; a daughter, Vicky Hokanson, Topeka; three nieces; three grandchildren; and extended family, the Brothers Woodyard, Deane, Eldon and Boyd Woodyard and families.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service time. Burial will follow at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the George Hokanson Memorial Fund and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.