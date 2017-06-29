March 29, 1936-June 23, 2017

George W. McMullen, Jr., 81, of Osage City, died Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center in Topeka.

He was born March 29, 1936 in Topeka, the son of George W. McMullen, Sr. and Bertha Morris McMullen. He graduated from Denison High School.

He served in the U.S. Army for seventeen years where he was a heavy equipment mechanic. After his retirement from the military he worked as a fork lift mechanic for various companies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Larry McMullen, Gerald McMullen and James McMullen, and three sisters, Roseann McMullen, June Lux and Lois Green.

Survivors include two sons, Scott Brown and wife Rebecca, Meriden and Terry Brown and wife Tara, Austin, TX; a daughter, Diana Brown, DeKalb, IL; three brothers, Richard McMullen, Denison, Robert McMullen, in California and Leland McMullen, Osage City; one sister, Bonnie Dean, Ottawa, IL; six grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.

Cremation is planned. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to a V.F.W. Post of the donor's choice, and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1034, Holton, 66436. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com