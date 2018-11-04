June 21, 1932 – April 9, 2018

BURLINGAME — Gerald “Shot” Harr, Burlingame, died Monday, April 9, 2018. He was 85.

He was born June 21, 1932, at Lebo, the son of Arthur R. and Eva Marie Murdock Harr. He attended Lebo High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a gunner’s mate.

He worked for the State of Kansas before purchasing the Fina gas station at Burlingame. He also owned and operated Harr’s Camper Sales and Service for many years.

He married Patty Whitmore May 26, 1956. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Vernon Harr; and a sister, Betty Fleming.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Debbie Parsons and husband, David, Brenda Dorr and husband, Mike, and Cathy Fagan and husband, Chuck; eight grandchildren, Tricia Kline and husband, Kris, Anje Hinkelman and husband, Delbert, Jeremy Dorr, Tyler Parsons and wife, Amie, Clay Fagan and wife, Ashley, Brianna Derley and husband, Bryant, Miranda Gardner and husband, Colby and Shelby Dorr; 10 great-grandchildren, Kristen Kline, Kade Kline, Kilee Waters, Cooper Parsons, Kasen Parsons, Allison Frieson, Charlie Frieson, Preston Hinkelman, Rian Derley and Harper Gardner; and a sister, Barbara Spatz.

A graveside funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 13 at Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame. He will lie in state from 5 to 7 p.m. April 12 at Carey Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Hospital and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.