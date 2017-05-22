May 16, 1919 – May 19, 2017

TOPEKA — Gerald Scheid, Vassar, died May 19, 2017, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 98.

He was born May 16, 1919, near Vassar, the son of Henry and Edna Kraft Scheid. He lived all of his life around the Vassar community.

He was a farmer and stockman. He worked for the Kansas Forestry Department planting trees around Pomona and Melvern lakes. He also worked at Pomona State Park and Rural Water District No. 3.

He started the Vassar 4-H in 1938. He was a community leader for over 60 years, was on the Vassar and Lyndon school boards, State of Kansas 4-H Family of the year in 1987, and was a member of Vassar United Methodist Church.

He married Belva Jane Bowman May 2, 1944, at Pomona. To this union six sons were born. She preceded him in death on Sept. 3, 2003.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Larry Scheid in 1947, and Dale Scheid Oct. 25, 2004; and two sisters, Viola Pearson and Hazel Peterson.

He is survived by four sons, Ronald Scheid and wife, Janice, Tulsa, Okla., Glen Scheid and wife, Susan, Tulsa, Okla., Keith Scheid and wife, Jan, Osage City, and Robert Scheid and wife, Susan, Scranton; a brother, Virgil Scheid, Lyndon; two sisters, Norma Allison, Osage City, and Lois Neilson, Pomona; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. May 25 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Vassar Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 24 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vassar 4-H or Vassar United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.