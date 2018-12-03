April 9, 1921 – March 10, 2018

CARBONDALE — Geraldine Phillips, 96, died Sunday, March 10, 2018, at her home in Carbondale. She was 96.

She was born April 9, 1921, at Hoyt, the daughter of Ray and Laura Tucker Shively. She lived most of her life around Scranton and Carbondale. She graduated from Carbondale High School in 1939.

She worked for the State of Kansas in the employment division, was the bookkeeper for her husband at Phillips Garage and was the Carbondale City Treasurer. She was a past member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and was a founding member of the Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship.

She married Clyde Phillips April 25, 1941, at McPherson. He preceded her in death on Nov. 3, 1985.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, John Graham.

She is survived by two daughters, Dinah Tucker, Carbondale, and Earlene Graham, San Marcos, Texas; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 15 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. A private family graveside will be held at Carbondale Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.