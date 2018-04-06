Sept. 16, 1950 – June 2, 2018

POMONA — Glen Lewis died Saturday, June 2, 2018, at his home near Pomona. He was 67.

He was born Sept. 16, 1950, at Ottawa, the son of George and Elizabeth Neill Lewis. He grew up in Quenemo and lived there until moving to Pomona in 1986. He graduated from Quenemo High School in 1968 as valedictorian.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971 in Vietnam. He worked for Hallmark Cards before and after his service and then, with his brother Ben, he owned and operated a grocery store, gas station and bus service for several years. He then worked for the Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake as a heavy equipment operator and water plant operator until his retirement.

He was a member of the Lyndon American Legion Post No. 125 and Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6406. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing throughout his life. He was a true Royals fan and always followed his grandchildren in their sports.

He married Delma Wolken Aug. 25, 1973, at Lawrence. They later divorced. He married Jeanette Booe Aug. 1, 1986, at Pomona. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth; two brothers, Don Lewis and Ben Lewis; and a nephew, Troy Lewis.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Stacy Welton and husband, Jeff, Pomona, Jason Booe and wife, Angela, St. Petersburg, Fla., Dana Lewis and Al Creekmore, Caldwell, Idaho, and Bret Lewis, Lyndon; a sister, Mary Jo Carswell, Quenemo; and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 7 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Quenemo. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home where Royals attire is suggested.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.