Oct. 13, 1922 – Dec. 6, 2018

OVERBROOK — Golden McGinnis, Overbrook, died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. He was 96.

He was born Oct. 13, 1922, at Ray County, Mo., the son of Ramie and Nell Smart McGinnis.

He married Ruth Marie Mann Jan. 17, 1946, at Omaha, Neb. They shared over 70 years of marriage.

They moved to a farm in 1957, in rural Carbondale area, Osage County . They later moved to Overbrook, in 2000.

He served his country during World War II as a member of U.S. Army Signal Corp attaining the rank of T/4. He enlisted in December 1942 and was honorably discharged in January 1946.

Returning home, he was employed at Dry Ice Company, Omaha, Neb.; Ford Motors, Kansas City; and retired from Goodyear Tire, Topeka, after 28 years. During those 28 years he also worked on his farm.

He loved his trips to Branson. He would take Ruth to shows and really enjoyed that he could avoid driving crazy city traffic with the bus taking them straight from Silver Dollar City to the hotel. One of the fondest memories of his time in Branson was the vow renewal Ruth and Golden had for their 50th anniversary at the little chapel in Silver Dollar City.

He was also an avid and knowledgeable Royals fan. He listened to games, good or bad and always was ready for the next great season. Most beloved in his life was his family, especially his wife, Ruth. They were a beautiful testament of a strong and loving marriage.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Strother McGinnis; and a sister, Agnes Gregory.

He is survived by two sons, Wayne McGinnis and wife, Teresa, Scranton, and Steve McGinnis and wife, Katherine, Mulberry, Ark.; a daughter, Linda McGinnis, Overbrook; four grandchildren, Neal McGinnis and wife, Autumn, Leah McGinnis, Steve McGinnis and wife, Leigh, and Sheila Harrell and husband, Greg; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 11 at Overbrook Bible Church, Overbrook. Burial will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery, Carbondale. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10 at Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, Overbrook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Retirement Community and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.