Feb. 27, 1939 – Sept. 1, 2018

BURLINGTON — Gwen Spencer, Melvern, died Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Coffey County Hospital, Burlington. She was 79.

She was born Feb. 27, 1939, at Bethesda, Md., the daughter of Harold and Carolyn Crum Duvall. She lived near Melvern since 1972, having lived in the Stull area before that.

She was a homemaker, worked for the H.G. Lee Company in Ottawa for several years, Casey's in Lyndon for 19 years and always helped on the family farm. She was a member of the Section Church of Christ in Osage City and E.H.U. at Stull.

She married Philip Spencer Jan. 14, 1961, at Lawrence. He preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2016.

She is survived by two sons, Patrick Spencer and wife, Jeannie and Philip "Rusty" Spencer and wife, Bobbie, all of Melvern; a daughter, Sherry Higbie and husband, Steve, Rantoul; a brother, Charles Duvall and wife, Barbara, Douglasville, Ga.; a stepbrother, Ronnie Hall, Atlanta, Ga.; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7 at East View Cemetery, Big Springs. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Memorial contributions may be made to Section Church of Christ and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

