ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Harold F. Lister, St. Joseph, Mo., died Sept. 7, 2017, at a local nursing facility. He was 77.

He was born Dec. 25, 1939, the son of Loren and Gertrude Scobee Lister, at home, in rural Elk County,

He graduated from Howard Public Schools in 1957. Furthering his education, he attended Southwestern University, graduating with a bachelor of science in music education in 1961. His music career spanned 44 years of service in the school systems of Central and Northern Kansas. These years included instrumental and vocal music, from grades kindergarten through high school. He directed an uncountable number of concerts, marched in a multitude of parades and started many youngsters on their first step in the love of music, the love of which stayed with them for life. Students returned later to thank him, not only for beginning their music careers, but also the character development and self-confidence he instilled, in addition to the music education.

He married Nancy Manley in 1961. To this marriage was born his three children. They divorced in 1987.

He married Margaret Redmond-Knudsen July 4, 1992.

He enjoyed life to the fullest, always giving of himself and his goods most generously. His time and talents in organic gardening are remembered by many friends and family who enjoyed his produce, canned goods and jams and jellies. His sense of humor and friendliness to all was well-known. Being a true Renaissance man, he was widely read and practiced in many fields of learning, including the arts and sciences, always eager to learn a new skill or try a new approach to an old problem, dabbling in everything from bat house plans to perfecting a perfect crust for his homegrown and homemade apple pies. He was a peaceful man, well known for his calm and ordered life-style.

He was a member of St. Joseph Cathedral, Moila Shrine Temple, and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite. He was active in the Santa Fe Band of Topeka. He also volunteered at St. Joseph Public Library as well as Habitat for Humanity and was a board member and longtime member in the St. Joseph Community Chorus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Norman Lister; and the mother of his children, Nancy Manley Kuntz.

Besides his wife, Margaret Redmond-Lister of the home, he is survived by two sons, Roger Lister and wife, Cathy, Tooele, Utah, and Kelly Lister and wife, Tami, Phoenix, Ariz.; a daughter, Katrina Lister, Wichita Falls, Texas; a stepdaughter, Christine Knudsen, Geneva, Switzerland; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four siblings, Roy Lister, Lindsborg, Alma Damude, Arkansas City, Virginia Hulsey, Fort Smith, Ark., and Wilma Lister, Winfield; a sister-in-law, Estella Lister, Independence; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Sept. 12, at St. Josephís Cathedral with interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends Sept. 11, for the Masonic Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. and visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to St. Joseph Public Library.

