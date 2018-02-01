Harold Poertner

Sept. 3, 1944 – Dec. 29, 2017

TOPEKA — Harold “Ed” Poertner, Osage City, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, near Topeka. He was 73.

He was born Sept. 3, 1944, at Wamego, the son of Maxwell and Marie Baggs Carley. He was adopted and raised by Fred and Mabel Burkdoll Poertner.

He grew up around the Vassar and Lyndon communities. He lived in Emporia from 1967 to 2011 and has lived southeast of Osage City since then.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He taught sixth grade at Maynard Elementary in Emporia and then became principal there. He was the director of Career Education in Emporia, owned a computer service business and retired from the State of Kansas as the drug and rehabilitation director.

He earned his bachelor’s, master’s degrees and specialist in education from Emporia State University.

He was a member of Emporia Masonic Lodge No. 12, was on the board of the Vassar Funfest and was a member of Lyndon United Methodist Church.

He married Nancy Failor June 26, 1966, at Lyndon. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Maxwell and Marie and by his adopted parents, Fred and Mabel.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Gina Poertner, Shawnee; a son, Brian Poertner and wife, Angel, Osage City; a brother, Frank Poertner, Kansas City, Mo.; a half brother, Gary Rainwater and wife Sharon, Bowie, Texas; a half sister, Gail Sharp, Bowie, Texas; adopted siblings, Kathy Isaacs, Jane Ann Whalen, Susan Scheid, Richard Burkdoll and Gary Burkdoll; and three grandchildren, Lauren, Lindsey and Logan.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at Lyndon United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Lyndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon United Methodist Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.