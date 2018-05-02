Aug. 5, 1923 – Feb. 2, 2018

OTTAWA — Harold W. Meneley, Quenemo, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Ottawa Retirement Village, Ottawa. He was 94.

He was born Aug. 5, 1923, Maxon, the son of J.C. and Eva Kimes Meneley. He lived most of his life in and around the Melvern and Quenemo communities. He graduated from Melvern High School.

He worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Topeka, until his retirement in 1983. He farmed the family farm near Melvern where he spent countless hours and loved so much. He was a member of the Quenemo Baptist Church.

He married Helen Jones in 1946, at Melvern. She preceded him in death on Feb. 2, 1988. He married Virginia Meneley. She preceded him in death. He married Harriet Sneed in 1999. She preceded him in death in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Meneley.

He is survived by three daughters, Sharon McHenry, Warsaw, Mo., Sandy McDonald, Ottawa, and Shirley Funk, Richwood, Texas; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Melvern Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melvern Community Center and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at felnterfuneralhome.com.