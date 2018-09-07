Feb. 17, 1920 – March 27, 2018

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Harriet Virginia Whiting Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Circle of Life Hospice Home, Springdale, Ark. She was 98.

She was born Feb. 17, 1920, the daughter of Joseph Samuel Dooty and Edna Mura McIntosh Dooty, Melvern.

She grew up in Melvern and graduated valedictorian in 1937 from Melvern High School . She wanted to follow her sister in nursing school but was too young. She received a scholarship from the College of Emporia and was hired that summer to work in the office at Newman Memorial Hospital and lived in the nurse's quarters. In the fall, a position opened up in the nursing school and she was allowed to enter by waiving the age restriction of 18. When she graduated from nursing school, she was too young to take the state boards and had to remain at the hospital as a student nurse until she turned 21.

Nursing assignments took her to Kansas City and St. Peter, Minn. After she became a registered nurse, she and a fellow nursing student moved to Hines VA, Chicago, Ill., to begin their nursing careers.

She continued working as a psychiatric nurse at the VA hospital in Topeka for many years. She met her husband John "Jack" Campbell Whiting in Topeka. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary shortly before his death.

During their marriage they lived in Topeka; Norman, Okla.; Midwest City, Okla.; Kettering, Ohio; and then returned to Topeka. After retirement, they moved to Stockton, Mo., to sail on Stockton Lake in their sailboat, Aegina. They sailed for several years with all of their grandchildren and enjoyed their retirement. They also traveled the world and went on 16 cruises, including rafting on the Amazon River and touring New Zealand for a month.

They were active members of the Stockton Methodist Church. They later moved to Elfindale Retirement Community, Springfield, Mo., where they were members of the Southminster Presbyterian Church. They lived there until Jack's death in 2009. She then moved to Peachtree Retirement Village, Holiday Island, Ark., to be near her daughter.

After suffering a heart attack, she moved to Green Acres Lodge, Holiday Island, Ark., and was well taken care of by the wonderful staff, especially GiGi, who was her nurse and who became a dear friend. In her last year at Green Acres, she enjoyed extra help from the caretakers of the We Care Company.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Campbell Whiting II; a son, John Campbell Whiting III; her parents; a sister, Mercedes Rice; a brother, Cedric; a granddaughter, Juli Mackey Brown; and a grandson, Justin Blenden.

She is survived by three daughters, Judith Higginbottom and husband, Marvin, Holiday Island, Ark., Jolene Whiting and husband, Bob, Chicago, Ill., and Jay Patterson and husband, Denny, La Veta, Col.; a stepdaughter, Gillette Ransom, Elkhart, Ind.; a sister, Georgia Ree Tribble, Topeka; nine grandchildren, Forrest Danson, and wife, Deb, Deborah Modica and husband, Joe, Christopher Danson and wife, Catherine, Marjorie Hignite and husband, Mike, John Mackey and wife, Leslie, Billie Blenden, Karl Kreipe, Doug Brown and Joe Whiting; fifteen great-grandchildren, Jackson, Mary Emma, John Paul, Cooper, Mallory, Sutton, Jonathan, Lacey, Cade, Kyler, Elliott, Sarah, Julia, Joey and Anna; nephews, Karl (CeCy) and Chuck; nieces, Diane, Nancy and Dona; and dear friends, Chuck and Sally Moffett and Merrill Mauk.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 14 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Inurnment will follow at Melvern Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Circle of Life Hospice Home and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

