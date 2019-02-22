June 18, 1934 – Feb. 20, 2019

TOPEKA — Harry "Dean" Livingston, formerly of Carbondale, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Midland Care, Topeka. He was 84.

He was born June 18, 1934, at Carbondale, the son of Lemuel Leo and Ruth McPhail Livingston. He was a 1952 graduate of Carbondale High School where he wore number 10 as a member of the 1951 state champion basketball team.

He owned and operated Diffley Truck Line, Topeka. He built, owned and operated Dean’s Drive-In, Carbondale. He later owned and operated Reliable Transfer, Lawrence and Ottawa and Livingston Trucking, Bakersfield, Calif. He also owned and operated Dairy Queen No. 8, Tucson, Ariz.

He served on Carbondale City Council and was a member of Topeka Moose Lodge No. 555, Fraternal Order of the Eagles at Benson, Ariz., Arizona Shuffleboard Association and was inducted into Arizona Shuffleboard Hall of Fame in 2018.

He was a dedicated fan of KU basketball, KC Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and enjoyed betting one dollar on games. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards and dice, traveling in his motorhome from Kansas to Arizona every year to play shuffleboard and loved to make phone calls to family and friends.

He married Jean Lillard Aug. 23, 1952, at Carbondale. They later divorced.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Zachary Turner; a great-grandson, Corey Shepard; a twin sister, Mary “Jean” Boggs; a sister, Eva Mae Briggs; and a niece, Joyce Stallbaumer.

He is survived by five children, Connie Livingston, Jacksonville, Fla., Denise Yonts and husband, Phil, Topeka, Belinda Turner, Olathe, Ricky Livingston and wife, Tammy, Rosalia, and Timothy Livingston, Gardner; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Hug, Scranton; and many nieces and nephews.

Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A celebration of life ceremony will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at Community United Church of Christ, 104 S. Fourth St., Carbondale. Private family inurnment will be at Scranton Cemetery, Scranton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 S.W. Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or Community United Church of Christ.

