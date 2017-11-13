June 11, 1925 – Nov. 9, 2017

SPEARVILLE — Hazel Lou Rethorst Herron went to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. She was 92

She was born on June 11, 1925, at Hutchinson, the daughter of Louis and Hazel Ott Rethorst. She attended school in Spearville, graduating from high school in 1943.

She attended college at Emporia, graduating in 1947 with a home economics degree. She taught for two years in Lyons.

She married Cecil Herron June 5, 1949. He preceded her in death.

After raising their six children, she went back to teaching in the Windthorst and Spearville school districts.

She was a member of Spearville Federated Church. She devoted her time and years to serving the Lord and her church, as a Sunday school teacher, United Presbyterian Women, Honorary Life Member of the UPW, and Elder of the church. She was a pianist and organist for many years, playing for funerals, weddings and Sunday services, including the Sunday service immediately preceding her death.

Besides her husband of 65 years, she was preceded in death a daughter, Nancy Schroeder; a sister, Maurine Gragson; and her parents.

She is survived by six children, Linda Ruda and husband, Jim, Hays, Jim Herron and wife, Mary, Upland, Calif., Mike Schroeder, Osage City, Janet Konrade and husband, Chuck, Spearville, Patti Burkhart and husband, Time, Kinsley, and Debby Fox and husband, Bill, Ashland; a brother, Bob Rethorst and wife, Lois, Smith Center; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Spearville Federated Church with Kevin Salzman and Barney Korbelik presiding. Interment will follow at Silent Land Cemetery, Spearville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spearville Federated Church and sent in care Swaim Funeral Home, 1901 Sixth Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801.

Thoughts and memories may be expressed at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.