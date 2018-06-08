June 3, 1930 - Aug. 1 2018

POTWIN - Helen Louise Hendricks, long-time resident of Potwin, died Aug. 1, 2018 from a brief illness, surrounded by her children and other family. She was 88.

She was born June 3, 1930, at Wichita, the daughter of Emil (Howard) and Florence Ruth Henderson. She attended Potwin High School.

She married Norris "Jim" Hendricks, June 10, 1947. They were married 61 years before Jim's death in 2008.

She loved the Lord, her church, reading and music, especially singing and playing stringed instruments with her family and friends. She was an excellent seamstress and quilter, as well as a professional upholsterer. She loved flowers, with roses being her favorite. Most of all, she loved her family.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings, Dwayne, Vernon, Edna, Della, Darrell and Butch; a half-brother, Carl; a daughter, Rebecca Foulk; a son-in-law, Ronnie Emmons; and a great-grandson, Zachary Foulk.

She is survived by five of her six children, Sheldon (Cheryl), Powtin, Barbara (Danny), Potwin, Theodore (Linda), Scranton, Elizabeth, Potwin and Helen, Potwin; two half-sisters, Margaret, Wichita, and Betty Jo, Johnson; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at First United Methodist Church, Potwin, with Reverend David Benavides as officiate. Cremation has taken place and the family will have a private inurnment at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Potwin United Methodist Church in her name.