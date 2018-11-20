June 1, 1938 – Nov. 17, 2018

OVERBROOK — Howard D. Rowe, Carbondale, formerly of Scranton, died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. He was 80.

He was born June 1, 1938, at Topeka, the son of Clarence R. and Emma L. Nester Rowe. He graduated from Carbondale High School in 1956.

He was a farmer and stockman, worked for Osage County and retired from the City of Burlingame in 1998.

He married Lauretha Hase, March 24, 1961, at Lyndon. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Esther Hollar.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Linda Scott and husband, Kenneth, Topeka; and two grandsons, Nathan and Justin.

He was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25 at Brookside Retirement Community, community room, Overbrook. Private family inurnment will be at Scranton Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.