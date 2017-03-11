July 14, 1935 – Nov. 2, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Humbert Emil Rosetta passed away peacefully Nov. 2, 2017. He was 82.

He was born July 14, 1935, at Osage City, the son of Grace Bailey Rosetta and Humbert S. Rosetta. He lived his entire life in Osage City.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Osage City.

He married Darlene Sahlberg July 17, 1954. She survives of the home.

To this union were born three children, Daresa Rosetta Prescott, and husband, William, Ray Rosetta and James Rosetta, who died at birth. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Sean’ta Prescott and Alfonzo Prescott; a sister, Delores Anstaett; two brothers, Larry Rosetta and Dick Rosetta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rosalie Wollensen and Colleen Edds; and two brothers, Wayne Rosetta and Don Rosetta.

He was an avid golfer, bowler and enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family. He was a Jayhawker through and through. Humbert and Darlene had season tickets for many years for both basketball and football and still cheered them on in later years as they watched their Jayhawks on television. Humbert and Darlene did extensive traveling with family and friends. They visited all 50 states and several other countries.

The following excerpt was handwritten by Humbert on his birthday in 2011: I graduated from Osage City High School in 1953 and commenced working for Santa Fe Railroad and continued working for Santa Fe 43 years including 40 of those years in the Santa Fe offices. I retired in 1997. I was president of Osage City Golf Club and with a lot of help from Harry Stromgren and tremendous donations, the nine hole grass greens along with a putting green all was paid for in about 18 months. I served 17 years on the Osage City Council under Mayor Dwight Thompson. I joined the Kiwanis Club and was elected president in my second year. I served on the board of directors of the Osage County Senior Center for 12 years and was successful in the purchase of Jerry’s Thriftway grocery store at corner of Sixth and Market streets. Again with a lot of generous help and backing by Osage City merchants is why this day we have a beautiful senior center with a great director Byron Jordan. My wife Darlene and I were Mr. and Mrs. Osage City in 2011. This was quite the honor for both of us.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at United Methodist Church. Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church, Osage City, and Osage City Public Library. Family will receive visitors immediately following the memorial service.

Condolences may be express at vanarsdalefs.com.