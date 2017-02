Ida Mae Carlson Weltha passed away after a long battle from the effects of dementia. She was with her family and staff at her home, Hillside Village Skilled Care Facility in DeSoto.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at First Baptist Church, Reading. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Burial will follow services at the Reading Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.