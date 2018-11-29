Identification of Man Found is Sought

By Tammy Schlingmann on Thu, 11/29/2018 - 11:11

A man has been found in Greenwood County. He does not know his name and has no identification. If you can help identify this man, please see below.

Greenwood County Sheriffs Office is looking for any information that will help us identify this individual. He was located in Greenwood County near the Beaumont rest-area on 400 Hwy. Subject was located on 11/29/2018 at approximately 6am. He is is approximately 6ft tall 220lbs Brown hair blue eyes. Persons with any information are urged to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 583-5568.

