Feb. 19, 1938 – May 25, 2018

TOPEKA — J. Annette Hurt Lyter Miles, Topeka, formerly of Osage County, got her wings on Friday, May 25, 2018. She was 80.

She was born Feb. 19, 1938, at Harwood, Mo., the daughter of Alice Hamby Hurt and Adelbert Hurt.

First and foremost, she loved the Lord, followed closely by her family, animals and most anyone she met. She was exceptionally caring and giving, especially to those in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Dickie Lyter and Roland Miles; and two grandsons, Richard and Ralph Ippert.

She is survived by her four loving daughters, Alice Evelyn Lyter, Wamego, Wanda Lyter, Topeka, Penny Lyter Antonneau and husband, Jon, Racine, Wisc., and Lynette Lyter and husband, Lynne, Topeka; two brothers, Bennie Hurt and wife, Jolinda and Galen Hurt and wife, Ann; a half-sister Deneen Lewis and husband, David; nine grandchildren, Michelle Corbin, Alicia Roberts, Elizabeth Ippert, Michael Prim, Aubrie Ramseier, Kaitie Keough, Emily, Isabella and Nathan Antonneau; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her four legged furry friends.

A memorial and celebration will be 5 p.m. Friday, June 1 at Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship, Carbondale. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at Carbondale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413, or to a charity of your choice, in her honor.