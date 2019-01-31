Feb. 7, 1932 – Dec. 24, 2018

BOSTON, Mass. — Jackie Vigola, formerly of Osage City, died Dec. 24, 2018, at Boston, Mass. She was 86.

She was born Feb. 7, 1932 at Osage City, the daughter of Bill and Julia Vigola. She was a supervisor for Girl Scouts of America.

She was a 1950 graduate of Osage City High School and a graduate of Emporia State Teacher’s College with a major in music.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Beverly Hannigan and Judy Vigola.

She is survived by Dorothy Meyer, Osage City and Eddie Van Horn, Topeka; and a nephew, Charles Meyer, Osage City; and two nieces, Mary Mariner, Topeka, and Julie Friesen, Basehor.

Memorial services will be in June at Grace Cathedral, Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Girl Scouts of America.