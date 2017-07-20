Jan. 12, 1941 – July 19, 2017

OSAGE CITY — James Arthur Hamman died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at his home. He was 76.

He was born Jan. 12, 1941, at Emporia, the son of Marion Hamman and Bernice Jones Winter. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, Emporia.

He served in the National Guard and worked for Santa Fe Railroad on the telegraph and switchboard for many years until his retirement in 1992.

He married Eda Van Horn Aug. 7, 1971, at Emporia. They would later divorce.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Daniel Hamman; and two stepfathers, Cecil Davis and Ben Winter.

He is survived by a daughter, Kelly Brown, Emporia; a son, Mark Hamman, Salt Lake City, Utah; a sister, Mary Chapman, Emporia; a brother, Harlan Hamman, Topeka; and three grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. July 25 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, Lebo.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Walter Jones Foundation and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.