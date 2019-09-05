Sept. 23, 1947 – May 7, 2019

TOPEKA — James Franklin “Jim” Russell died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his Topeka home. He was 71.

He was born Sept. 23, 1947, at Ashland, Ky., the son of Charles and Myrtle Creech Russell. He attended Maury High School, Norfolk, Va., and graduated with the class of 1967.

Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on July 26, 1967. He proudly served in Vietnam and was awarded a honorable discharge July 23, 1971.

He married the love of his life, Janet Longhofer, July 24, 1971, at Topeka. She survives of the home.

They were members of Topeka First Nazarene Church. They performed a Puppet Ministry for Children’s Church for many years throughout the area.

He worked at Norfolk Public Schools from 1972 until 1974 as maintenance technician for the school’s AV and printing departments. Jim and Janet moved to Emporia, where he took a position with the post office from 1975 until 1977. He would continue his military service in the Air National Guard from 1977 until his retirement on Oct. 1, 1996. He later worked at the Postal Repair Center from 1998 until his retirement in 2011.

Besides his wife, he will live on in the hearts of two daughters, Noel Edwards and husband, Ryan, Overbrook, and Aimee Tyrell and husband, Bryan, Topeka; a son, Chris Russell and wife, Monica, Princeton, Texas; a sister, Linda Burlew and husband, Larry, Carbondale; a brother, Robert Russell, Ashland, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Caleb, Skyler, Cameron, Noah, Bryan Austin, Luke and Kenadee.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 13 at Topeka First Nazarene Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial, with military honors, will follow at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Cemetery, Lebo.

Memorial contributions may be made to “In Memory,” a support organization for veterans who died from the effects of agent orange and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.