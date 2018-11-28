James Franklin White

Aug. 20, 1950 – Nov. 20, 2018

KANSAS CITY — James Franklin "Frank" White, Kansas City, died Nov. 20, 2018. He was 68.

He was born Aug. 20, 1950, Emporia, the second of seven children born to Warren and Joan Rudolph White. He graduated from Melvern High School in 1968. He later earned an associates degree in applied sciences through Fort Scott Community College.

He retired from Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City after 24 years. He held several small jobs. Some of his favorites were working for Aramark, cooking breakfast for the Kansas City Chiefs and driving a school bus for middle school and high school students in Kansas City.

He was active in his community and enjoyed a number of hobbies. He enjoyed cooking for the Glory Barn at his church, Faith Temple Family Worship Center. He was an active member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. He enjoyed cooking, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with his family. He recently celebrated 36 years of sobriety, during which he helped many others on their way to sobriety.

He was preceded in death by his father, Warren White, and a son that died in infancy.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Sue White; a son, Jamie White, a daughter, Jennifer Conner, daughter, Justina White, son, Jordan White and wife, Katie; a stepson, Ken Snyder; a stepdaughter, Carla Snyder; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his mother, Joan White; a sister, Irene Perry and husband, Ron; two brothers, Duane White and Cletus White and wife, Tammy; a sister, Marie Rogers and husband, Brad, a brother, Jeff White and wife, Gayle, and sister Diane Hendon and husband, Kevin; and many nieces and nephews, other family members, and too many friends to name.

Services have been held with burial in Waverly.