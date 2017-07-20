Aug. 1, 1942 – July 15, 2017

OSAGE CITY — James Kent Rittenhouse, Hanston, died July 15, 2017, at Osage City. He was 74.

He was born Aug. 1, 1942, at Great Bend, the son of N. James and Grace McNabney Rittenhouse. He grew up on the family farm northeast of Hanston, and graduated from Hanston High School in 1960, before attending college at Kansas State University and Fort Hays State University.

He went back to the family farm for a few years before moving to Ness City and later to Hutchinson to learn and work in the plumbing trade. In the early 1970’s he moved his family back to the Hanston and Burdett area and became co-owner/co-operator of Pawnee Valley Hay, Inc., along with becoming involved in running the family farm. Later he started Rittenhouse Electric which he operated until he retired and moved to Osage City in 2012.

He is survived by two sons, Tim Rittenhouse and wife, Adina, Auburn, and Aaron Rittenhouse and wife, Karen, Madison, Wisc.; a daughter, Brenda Carroll and husband, Brian, of Nebraska; a sister, Marilea Rittenhouse, Hanston; friend, Lani Colglazier. Osage City; four grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. July 24 at Hanston Cemetery, Hanston, with Pastor Eugene Thieszen presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday with family present to receive friends Sunday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Humane Society and sent in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663, Jetmore, KS 67854.

