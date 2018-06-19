Oct. 16, 1921 – June 16, 2018

POMONA — James R. Driver, Pomona, passed away at his home Saturday, June 16, 2018. He was 96.

He was born Oct. 16, 1921, at Quenemo, the son of Roy and Hannah Windett Driver. He was the oldest of nine children. He graduated from Pomona High School with the class of 1939.

Following high school, he went into farming with his father until he was drafted and after the service, went into partnership with his father and brother, Joe, on the family farm. He retired from farming in 2008.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving from Aug. 19, 1942 to Dec. 20, 1945 and attained the rank of Technician Third Grade. He participated in the campaign at Northern Solomons Luzon and received the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with a Bronze Service Star, World War II Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

He married Betty J. Lincoln July 17, 1947, at Quenemo. She survives of the home.

After their marriage, they moved to their home west of Pomona, where they resided for almost 71 years.

He was a member of the Pomona United Methodist Church, Pomona Lions and Warren Black American Legion, Post 60 Ottawa. In 2004, he received the Pomona Outstanding Citizen Award and volunteered several years for Meals on Wheels in Pomona. He served 24 years on the Ottawa Federal Land Bank board, was a member of the Garnett State Savings Bank Board of Directors, Ottawa Coop board and Pomona School Board. He was a lifetime member of Ottawa Promenaders and Happy Time Squares in Lawrence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Hannah Driver; and five brothers, William, John, Richard, Don and Joe Driver.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four sons, Bill Driver, Garnett, Jim Bob Driver and wife, Sherilyn, Lecompton, Roger Driver and wife, Ann, Pomona, and Charles Driver and wife, Neva, Emporia; a daughter, Judy Rangel and husband, Paul, Emporia; a brother, Howard Driver and wife, Jeanne, Ottawa; two sisters, Peggy Friesen and husband, Bob, Topeka and Veda Rogers and husband, Bruce, Highlands Ranch, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Ruth Driver, Topeka; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

Family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 19 at Dengel and Son Mortuary. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 20 at the mortuary. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Pomona, with military honors by Fort Riley Honor Guard.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Crossroads Hospice and sent in care of Dengel and Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067.

