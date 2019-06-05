Nov. 17, 1935 – May 2, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Janet Douglas died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. She was 83.

She was born Nov. 17, 1935, Augusta, the daughter of Glenn and Bessie Richie Markley. She grew up in Augusta and lived in Neodesha and Emporia before moving to Osage City in 1987.

She was a home economics teacher at Neodesha for several years. She was also a substitute teacher, paraeducator and taught night classes at Allen County Community College. She was very active in Girl Scouts, attended a Baptist church where she taught Sunday school and played piano.

She married Larry Douglas June 11, 1961, at Augusta. He survives of the home.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Janette Dreier and husband, Joe, Olpe, Paula Tomlinson and husband, Robert, Osage City, and Debbie Douglas, Wichita; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Neodesha City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Girl Scouts of the Flint Hills and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

