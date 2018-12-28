July 4, 1940 – Dec. 24, 2018

TOPEKA — Jay Clifford Borsdorf, Burlingame, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital, Topeka. He was 78.

He was born July 4, 1940, at Emporia, the son of Cornelius Augusta and Frances Irene Staley Borsdorf. He farmed all of his life in the Harveyville community.

He married his loving and devoted wife, Judith Jane Bruce, Harveyville, June 22, 1957. She survives. They had four children, Wesley Borsdorf, Kimbra Kahle, Tammy Dudzik and Timothy Borsdorf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius Augusta Borsdorf and Frances Irene Staley Borsdorf; a brother, Roe Borsdorf; a son, Wesley Borsdorf; and a daughter, Kimbra Kahle.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Tammy Dudzik and husband, Richard, Wamego, and Timothy Borsdorf and wife, Holly, Burlingame; six grandchildren, Candice Schneider and husband, Tyler, Kansas City, Adam Purvis, Kansas City, Olivia Borsdorf, Emporia, Ashley Cragg and husband, Spencer, Wamego, Shayla Borsdorf, Burlingame, and T.J. Borsdorf, Burlingame; a great-granddaughter, Ava Torrens-Borsdorf, Emporia; and a soon to be born great-grandson, Jayce Cragg, Wamego.

He was cremated. A graveside inurnment service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at Wilmington Cemetery, south of Harveyville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miller First Responders or American Cancer Society and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.