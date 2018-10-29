June 23, 1937 – Oct. 28, 2018

OVERBROOK — Jeanne Louise Kingery Bond went home to the Lord Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was 81.

She was born June 23, 1937, near Lone Star, the daughter of Everett William Kingery and Mary Elizabeth Sanders Kingery.

She married Roland Arthur Bond Oct. 23, 1953. Jeanne and Bus were high school sweethearts. He preceded her in death.

They brought seven children into this world, Michael, Steven, Pamela, Cynthia, Stanley, Jeffrey and Brenda. She loved her family greatly and enjoyed loving on 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

She attended a one-room school near Globe until eighth grade and then attended Overbrook High School. She started working at O'Bryhim's Grocery Store in Overbrook in 1967. She worked there in various positions, but for most of those years, she worked behind the meat counter with her loving smile until she retired in 2011.

She was loved by all of her family and spent countless hours taking care of her family. Jeanne and Bus lived most of their lives on a farm near Overbrook.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Stanley; her parents; and two sisters, Virginia Hadl and Mary Joyce Kingery. She endured one of life's greatest setbacks, the loss of her son, Stanley, at the age of two in 1962. She was moved greatly every time family reminisced about Stanley.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31 at Overbrook United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Valley Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Great Lakes Hospice and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.