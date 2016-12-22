Jeffery Allen Atchison

By Rosie Blacketer on Mon, 12/19/2016 - 16:36

Nov. 18, 1969 – Dec. 12, 2016

TOPEKA—Jeffery Allen Atchison, Burlingame, died Dec. 12, 2016, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 47.

He was born Nov. 18, 1969, the son of Charles E. Atchison Sr., and Ila G. Mundy Atchison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffery J. Atchison; a daughter, Lacie Lynne Atchison; and a brother, Timothy Lee Atchison.

He is survived by a companion, Tracy Baker; a daughter, Heaven Leigh Atchison Cox; and a granddaughter, Eva Marie Adkins; three stepsons, Ryan Baker, Trevor Baker and Nicholas Slater-Allen; two sisters, Marilyn S. Roberts and Sherry Y. Roberts; two brothers, Charles E. Atchison Jr., and Jerry Dean Atchison; and numerous nieces and nephew.

He was cremated. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us