July 29, 1953 – April 26, 2019

TOPEKA — Jerry “Goose” Dean Ormsby, Osage City, passed away peacefully with family at his side, Friday, April 26, 2019, at Healthcare Resorts, Topeka. He was 65.

He was born July 29, 1953, son of Alvin and Leota Ormsby, Osage City. He served Osage City community as a police officer for 20 years. He also volunteered his time with the fire department until health issues forced him to retire. He worked for COF, Osage City.

He married Kathy Leclair Ormsby, June 8, 1980, at Concordia. They are the parents of two children, Samuel Ormsby, Osage City, and Drapper Ormsby and wife, Kristina, Eudora. He was a proud grandfather of three grandchildren, Katelyn Ormsby, Austin Ormsby and Brenten Ormsby, all of Eudora.

He is survived by six siblings Donna Miller, Tennessee, Bill Ormsby and wife, Shirley, Olivet, Joni Staus, Ottawa, Danny Ormsby, Osage City, Lois Gutierrez and husband, Jon, Texas, and Nancy Peters, Lebo.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Alvin and Leota Ormsby; a sister, Betty Boyce, Lebo; a brother, Jimmie Ormsby, Platte City, Mo.; and two nephews.

A celebration of life will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Osage County Senior Center, 604 Market St., Osage City. Family will receive friends to share memories and stories.