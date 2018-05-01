April 13, 1946 – Dec. 31, 2017
VASSAR — Jervey Allen Kendall died April 13, 1946. He was 71.
He was cremated.
A service will be held for him 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at Grace Assembly Church, Leavenworth.
