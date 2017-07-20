Jewell Jasper Huckaby Jr.

March 27, 1928 – July 16, 2017

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Jewell Huckaby, of Highland’s Ranch, Colo., Evergreen, Colo., Osage City, Robinson, and Nevada, Mo., passed peacefully into the arms of God July 16, 2017, at Mill Vista Lodge at Wind Crest Retirement Community, Highlands Ranch, Colo. He was 89.

He was born March 27, 1928, at Nevada, Mo., the son of Sarah Henryetta Moore Huckaby and Jewel Jasper Huckaby. He attended Nevada, Mo. schools and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education at KU. He taught music in Evergreen, Colo., Osage City, and Robinson.

He married his high school sweetheart Carlene Summy on March 28, 1948, Easter Sunday morning. She survives.

Jewell, an appropriate name, was cherished, loved and admired by family, friends, peers, the communities he lived in and the students he taught. He sang the melody of his life for the entire world to hear, and the duet with the love of his life was most harmonious. Together, their song lasted for 72 years and will carry on through Carlene until she is united with him once again in heaven.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Lon Huckaby and Ronald Huckaby.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three children, Cheryl Colson and husband, Leif, Larry Huckaby and wife, Donna and Randy Huckaby and wife, Martha; a daughter-in-law Dawne Huckaby; and eight beloved grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Evergreen Christian Church, 27772 Iris Drive, Evergreen, Colo. 80439, followed by a potluck lunch.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jewell’s name to Evergreen Christian Church, P.O. Box 427, Evergreen, CO 80437.