Died – Feb. 10, 2019

OVERBROOK — Jimmy L. Schirmer, Overbrook, died Feb. 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was 68.

He is the son of George and Amelia Schirmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a half-brother, Frank Schirmer; and several half-sisters.

He is survived by a brother, John G. Schirmer and wife, Sharron, Overbrook; a sister, Elizabeth Schlink, Overbrook; three loving nephews, John G. Schirmer III, Joseph L. Schirmer and Charles J. Schlink, all of Overbrook; two loving nieces, Tina M. Schlink and Christy M. Schlink, both of Overbrook; a great-niece, Caitie Schlink, Overbrook; and a special nephew, Cotis L. McMillan, Carbondale.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 at Overbrook Cemetery, Overbrook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.