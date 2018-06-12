1929 – Dec. 5, 2018

OSAGE CITY — John Alex Earhart passed into heaven Dec. 5, 2018, to meet with family and friends at the rainbow bridge. He was 89.

He was born in 1929 at Barnes Hospital, Osage City. He grew up in Osage City and was active in Boy Scouts and music department in high school. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1947 and traveled to Richland, Wash., to work at Hanford Atomic Energy Works. He returned to Kansas and worked at Osage Gas and Electric until being drafted into the Army in 1951. He served in Korea with 84th Construction Engineers building bridges across Imjin River, including Freedom Gate Bridge.

He married Shirley Ann Walden Aug. 8, 1953. She survives of the home. They had two children and two grandchildren.

In 1955, he joined Osage City Fire Department where he served for almost 40 years and chief for 21 years. His fire service included several years as secretary of the Kansas State Firefighter’s Association. Governor Mike Hayden appointed him State Fire Marshal and he served until 1991. He was the first volunteer fire chief to be appointed to that position. He continued to serve on the board of Osage County Fire District No. 2 until earlier this year.

He worked at Hallmark Cards, Osage City plant, for 23 years until his retirement in 1988. He also served on Osage City Council. During his tenure, he was instrumental in passing a measure for the pipeline from Melvern Reservoir to support the city water supply. He was also an active member of Osage City United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and scuba diving. He was an avid gun collector before auctioning off his collection several years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Mary Ruth Hotchkiss Earhart; a step-granddaughter, Nina Mierzejewski; and two dear friends, Chick Brewer and Donnie Williams.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Gordon Earhart and wife, Vicki and Darrin Earhart and wife, Valerie; a granddaughter, Chelsea Earhart; a grandson Collin Earhart and wife, Alycia; a step-grandson, Jon Mierzejewski; a sister Carol Carey and husband, John; a nephew, J.W. Carey and wife, Cheryl; a great-niece, Lindsay Carey; and a great-nephew, Jack Carey.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at First United Methodist Church, Osage City. Inurnment will follow at Osage City Cemetery with military honors provided by U.S. Army. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church.

John requests that he be cremated and there be no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Osage County Fire District No. 2 or Osage City United Methodist Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.