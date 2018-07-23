Feb. 26, 1973 – July 17, 2018

OSAGE CITY — John David Jenkins died Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at his home. He was 45.

He was born Feb. 26, 1973, the son of Clifford and Jolene Jenkins. They survive.

He grew up in Osage City and lived there his whole life. He worked for Branine Motors and A&R Auto for the majority of his career.

He married Stacie Franzen Bolyard October 1994. They later divorced. He was then in a relationship with Koleen Tumbleson Crumbly, which later ended. He was engaged to Angela Pickens.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brantley Jenkins.

He is survived by his fiancée, Angela, of the home; his children, Colton and Brooke Jenkins, Osage City, Harlee, Logan and Shawn Jenkins, Girard, Gage Pickens, Topeka, and Kaid and Nicole Pickens, Osage City; two brothers, Rick Jenkins and Bryan Jenkins, both of Osage City: two sisters, Judy Morganroth, Claremore, Okla., and Jennifer Jenkins, Chapman; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 28 at Community Covenant Church, Osage City.