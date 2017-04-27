June 9, 1929 – April 25, 2017

OSAGE CITY — John Douglas Fletcher, Osage City, died April 25, 2017, at his home in Osage City. He was 87.

He was born June 9, 1929, at Kirksville, Mo., the son of John Dee and Rose Frances White Fletcher. He graduated high school in 1948, at Independence.

He married Alice Marie Meyer on Jan. 12, 1958, at Independence. She survives of the home.

He worked for U.S. Steel, Department of Interior, and U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in 1985. He had many hobbies and skills and could to do anything he put his mind too, especially gardening and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Chris and Michael Lindgren; a brother, David Fletcher; and a sister, Lillian Ruth Fletcher.

Besides his wife, he will be forever remembered by two daughters, Kathy Jayko and husband, Robert, Chrystal Lake, Ill., and Judy Lindgren, Clintonville, Wisc.; a son, Steven Fletcher, Tulsa, Okla.; a brother, Ben Fletcher, Harrisonville, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be 5 to 7 p.m. April 28 at the Fletcher's home, 5343 W. 241st, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Kansas School for the Deaf and may be sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.